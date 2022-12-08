﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US proposes tariffs on steel based on emissions of producing country, to set emission intensity standards

Thursday, 08 December 2022 17:14:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US government officials are said to be proposing to impose tariffs on steel products based on the producing country’s carbon emissions, in order to fight climate change, according to a report by Reuters.

Accordingly, emission intensity standards will be set for the production of certain steel products. 

In addition, a proposal from the US Trade Representative’s office is being negotiated with the EU to create a global low-emissions metal club with countries aiming to reduce carbon emissions. Member countries of the club with emissions exceeding intensity standards will pay higher tariffs when exporting steel to countries with lower emissions, while countries with plant emissions at or below the importing country will not pay tariffs. The countries outside the club will be subject to higher tariffs when they export steel to member countries. China, which mostly relies on coal for steel production, will be excluded from the low-emissions metal club.


Tags: US North America Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Bekaert plans to achieve fully renewable power supply in US

06 Dec | Steel News

US raw steel production down 1.0 percent week-on-week

22 Nov | Steel News

InfraBuild plans to acquire GFG’s three US assets

18 Nov | Steel News

US customers book overpriced BPI once again

17 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

JSW Steel US secures funding of $182 million to upgrade Texas plate mill

27 Oct | Steel News

Cleveland-Cliffs posts higher revenue for Jan-Sept, positive trend of shipments to auto clients to continue in Q4

26 Oct | Steel News

US and EU agree to speed up discussions about global steel arrangement

17 Oct | Steel News

Entergy’s solar project to power US Steel plants in Arkansas

06 Oct | Steel News

Nucor to build two galvanizing lines

29 Sep | Steel News

SSAB to supply fossil-free steel to US-based Oshkosh for use in commercial vehicles

21 Sep | Steel News