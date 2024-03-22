US merchant bar imports up 33.8 percent in January

Friday, 22 March 2024 19:53:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 16,541 mt in January 2024, up 33.8 percent from December and up 13.7 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $17.3 million in January 2024, compared to $13.2 million in December and $16.3 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in January, with 7,984 mt, compared to 5,675 mt in December and 4,832 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in January include Canada, with 6,538 mt; and Turkey, with 1,918 mt.