﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar imports up 33.8 percent in August

Monday, 24 October 2022 20:27:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 16,437 mt in August 2022, up 33.8 percent from July and up 3.1 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $20.0 million in August 2022, compared to $15.5 million in July and $17.9 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in August, with 8,628 mt, compared to 6,271 mt in July and 10,442 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in August include Canada, with 7,562 mt.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries up 12.5% in January-August

20 Oct | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices move down

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices trend down

19 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices fall sharply

18 Oct | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices trend up

14 Oct | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish merchant bar prices inch up

12 Oct | Longs and Billet

CELSA at IREPAS: Lower demand and rising costs result in great volatility in prices

10 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices move up

07 Oct | Longs and Billet

EU import quotas for certain products already exhausted in first week

07 Oct | Steel News

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices increase sharply

04 Oct | Longs and Billet