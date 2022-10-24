US merchant bar imports up 33.8 percent in August

Monday, 24 October 2022 20:27:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 16,437 mt in August 2022, up 33.8 percent from July and up 3.1 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $20.0 million in August 2022, compared to $15.5 million in July and $17.9 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in August, with 8,628 mt, compared to 6,271 mt in July and 10,442 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in August include Canada, with 7,562 mt.