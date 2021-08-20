US merchant bar imports down 3.6 percent in June

Friday, 20 August 2021 17:54:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 16,784 mt in June 2021, down 3.6 percent from May but up 43.7 percent from June 2020. By value, merchant bar imports totaled $16.6 million in June 2021, compared to $13.8 million in May and $7.6 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most merchant bar from Mexico in June, with 8,956 mt, compared to 8,752 mt in May and 5,795 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported merchant bar in June include Canada, with 7,307 mt.