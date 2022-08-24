US merchant bar exports up 16.1 percent in June

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 23:37:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 6,727 mt in June 2022, up 16.1 percent from May and up 29.9 percent from June 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.8 million in June, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in June with 3,882 mt, compared to 3,319 mt in May and 2,301 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,798 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in June.