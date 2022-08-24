﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 16.1 percent in June

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 23:37:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 6,727 mt in June 2022, up 16.1 percent from May and up 29.9 percent from June 2021. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.8 million in June, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $5.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in June with 3,882 mt, compared to 3,319 mt in May and 2,301 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,798 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in June.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices move down

24 Aug | Longs and Billet

US merchant bar imports up 25.0 percent in June

19 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices trend down

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Spain’s Megasider Zaragoza orders environmentally-friendly merchant bar mill

17 Aug | Steel News

Local Turkish merchant bar prices follow diverse trends

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

EUROMETAL: EU distributors’ flats shipments down in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices follow diverse trends

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices trend up

11 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices rise sharply

09 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices move down

04 Aug | Longs and Billet