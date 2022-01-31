﻿
US merchant bar exports down 15.4 percent in November

Monday, 31 January 2022 21:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,707 mt in November 2021, down 15.4 percent from October but up 16.9 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.9 million in November, compared to $6.9 million in the previous month and $3.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in November with 2,828 mt, compared to 2,925 mt in October and 2,033 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,847 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in November.


