﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US merchant bar exports down 1.1 percent in November

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 00:03:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,922 mt in November 2023, down 1.1 percent from October but up 3.4 percent from November 2022. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.9 million in November, compared to $7.2 million in the previous month and $6.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in November with 2,859 mt, compared to 2,168 mt in October and 3,429 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,765 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in November.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Local Bulgarian longs demand sluggish

30 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish official local merchant bar prices follow diverse trends

30 Jan | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices unchanged

19 Jan | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports total 10.81 million mt in 2023, up 42.6 percent

19 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir issues merchant bar prices after a long break    

17 Jan | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official merchant bar prices rise

16 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its merchant bar price

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices move upwards 

12 Jan | Longs and Billet

US merchant bar exports down 4.6 percent in October

10 Jan | Steel News

Turkish domestic merchant bar prices mostly trend up

10 Jan | Longs and Billet