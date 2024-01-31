US merchant bar exports down 1.1 percent in November

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 00:03:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,922 mt in November 2023, down 1.1 percent from October but up 3.4 percent from November 2022. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.9 million in November, compared to $7.2 million in the previous month and $6.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in November with 2,859 mt, compared to 2,168 mt in October and 3,429 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,765 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in November.