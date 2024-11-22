US line pipe imports down 7.7 percent in September from August

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of line pipe totaled 58,546 mt in September this year, down 7.7 percent from August and up 5.1 percent year on year. By value, line pipe imports totaled $89.3 million in September this year, compared to $84.4 million in August and $85.2 million in September 2023.

The US imported the most line pipe from South Korea in September with 31,402 mt compared to 40,975 mt in August and 27,803 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported line pipe in September include Ukraine with 4,686 mt, Japan with 3,632 mt, Mexico with 3,396 mt, Brazil with 2,283 mt, Germany with 2,266 mt, and Italy with 1,660 mt.