US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on rebar from Japan, Taiwan and Turkey

Monday, 16 January 2023 23:04:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revocation of the existing countervailing duty order on steel concrete reinforcing bar from Turkey and revocation of the antidumping duty orders on rebar from Japan, Taiwan, and Turkey would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from Japan, Taiwan, and Turkey will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative for the reviews involving Japan, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Today’s action comes under the five-year (sunset) review process required by the Uruguay Round Agreements Act.