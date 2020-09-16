﻿
US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD duties on rebar from Mexico and Turkey

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 22:31:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from Mexico and Turkey would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations following a sunset review, the existing orders on imports of this product from Mexico and Turkey will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


