US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on ferrovanadium imports from South Korea

Monday, 07 November 2022 22:44:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty order on imports of ferrovanadium from South Korea would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determination, the existing order on imports of this product from South Korea will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


