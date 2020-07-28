﻿
English
US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on ferrovanadium imports from China and South Africa

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 21:13:01 (GMT+3)
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty orders on imports of ferrovanadium from China and South Africa would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China and South Africa will remain in place.

Chair Jason E. Kearns, Vice Chair Randolph J. Stayin, and Commissioners David S. Johanson, Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative. 


