US ITC votes to maintain AD duties on rectangular pipe and tube from Taiwan

Monday, 13 February 2023 00:39:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) today determined that revocation of the antidumping duty order on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube from Taiwan would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the existing order on imports of this product from Taiwan will remain in place.

Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative.


