US ITC maintains AD/CVD orders or CRC from five countries, ends orders on Brazil

Thursday, 21 July 2022 17:53:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of cold-rolled steel flat products from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time, and that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imports of cold-rolled steel flat products from Brazil would not be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom will remain in place. As a result of the ITC’s negative determinations, the existing orders on imports of these products from Brazil will be ended.

For the reviews of imports from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin, and Amy A. Karpel voted in the affirmative. For the reviews of imports from Brazil, Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Jason E. Kearns and Amy A. Karpel voted in the negative. Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein and Randolph J. Stayin voted in the affirmative.


