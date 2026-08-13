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US issues preliminary AD results on wire rod from South Korea

Thursday, 13 August 2026 22:57:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from the Republic of Korea for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that POSCO and POSCO International Corporation (PIC), treated as a single entity, did not sell subject merchandise in the United States at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.00 percent for the collapsed entity.

The all-others rate is 41.10 percent.

BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US Korea S. North America East Asia and Pacific 

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