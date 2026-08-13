US issues preliminary AD results on wire rod from South Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from the Republic of Korea for the period between May 1, 2024, and April 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that POSCO and POSCO International Corporation (PIC), treated as a single entity, did not sell subject merchandise in the United States at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.00 percent for the collapsed entity.

The all-others rate is 41.10 percent.