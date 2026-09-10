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US issues preliminary AD results on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Thursday, 10 September 2026 00:00:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel (cold-drawn mechanical tubing) from India for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Goodluck India Limited (Goodluck) and Tube Products of India, Ltd., a unit of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII), made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 2.73 percent for Goodluck and 4.54 percent for TII.

The all-others rate is 5.87 percent.

Tags: Tubular India US South Asia Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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