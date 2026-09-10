US issues preliminary AD results on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel (cold-drawn mechanical tubing) from India for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Goodluck India Limited (Goodluck) and Tube Products of India, Ltd., a unit of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII), made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 2.73 percent for Goodluck and 4.54 percent for TII.

The all-others rate is 5.87 percent.