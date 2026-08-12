US issues final results of CVD sunset review on PC strand from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the final results of the expedited third sunset review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from China, determining that revocation of the order would likely lead to continuation or recurrence of countervailable subsidies.

Net countervailable subsidy rates likely to prevail if the order were revoked are 9.42 percent for the Fasten Companies, comprising Fasten Group Corporation, Fasten Group Import & Export Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Hongsheng Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Fasten Steel Products Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Hongyu Metal Products Co., Ltd., and Jiangyin Walsin Steel Cable Co., Ltd., 45.85 percent for the Xinhua Companies, comprising Xinhua Metal Products Company, Xinyu Iron and Steel Joint Stock Limited Company, and Xingang Iron and Steel Joint Stock Limited Liability Company, and 27.64 percent for all others.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).