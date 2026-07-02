US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that Colakoglu Metalurji A.S. received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.26 percent.

The preliminary rate was 1.84 percent. The rate was revised in the final results based on changes made to the subsidy rate calculation in response to comments received from interested parties.