 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues final results of CVD review on rebar from Turkey

Thursday, 02 July 2026 01:05:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Turkey for the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that Colakoglu Metalurji A.S. received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.26 percent.

The preliminary rate was 1.84 percent. The rate was revised in the final results based on changes made to the subsidy rate calculation in response to comments received from interested parties.


Tags: Turkey US Mediterranean North America 

Similar articles

US import rebar and wire rod pricing resumes upward trend on continuing supply issues

21 Aug | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod pricing steady amid low imports, stable domestic markets

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey

16 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap price in Turkey moves up

07 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey

06 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Another ex-US deal in Turkey

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US deal in Turkey

04 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deals in Turkey

15 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Another Ex-US scrap deal in Turkey

03 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials