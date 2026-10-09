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US issues final results of CVD review on hot-rolled steel from S. Korea

Friday, 09 October 2026 17:56:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain hot-rolled steel flat products (hot-rolled steel) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that Hyundai Steel Company (Hyundai Steel) and POSCO received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 1.28 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 3.68 percent for POSCO.

The preliminary rate for Hyundai Steel Company was 1.28 percent and the preliminary rate for POSCO was 3.71 percent. POSCO's rate was revised in the final results based on changes made to the subsidy rate calculation in response to comments received from interested parties.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.10.1500, 7208.10.3000, 7208.10.6000, 7208.25.3000, 7208.25.6000, 7208.26.0030, 7208.26.0060, 7208.27.0030, 7208.27.0060, 7208.36.0030, 7208.36.0060, 7208.37.0030, 7208.37.0060, 7208.38.0015, 7208.38.0030, 7208.38.0090, 7208.39.0015, 7208.39.0030, 7208.39.0090, 7208.40.6030, 7208.40.6060, 7208.53.0000, 7208.54.0000, 7208.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0090, 7211.19.1500, 7211.19.2000, 7211.19.3000, 7211.19.4500, 7211.19.6000, 7211.19.7530, 7211.19.7560, 7211.19.7590, 7225.11.0000, 7225.19.0000, 7225.30.3050, 7225.30.7000, 7225.40.7000, 7225.99.0090, 7226.11.1000, 7226.11.9030, 7226.11.9060, 7226.19.1000, 7226.19.9000, 7226.91.5000, 7226.91.7000, and 7226.91.8000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

Tags: HRS Korea S. US North America East Asia and Pacific Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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