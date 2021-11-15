US issues final results of AD review on CR steel from UK

Monday, 15 November 2021 13:54:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on cold rolled steel flat products from the UK for the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that the UK’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The US DOC has assigned weighted-average dumping margin of 8.65 percent for Liberty Performance Steels, Ltd., in line with the preliminary results.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).