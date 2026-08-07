US issues final CVD determination on rebar from Vietnam

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a final affirmative determination in its countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Vietnam, determining that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of rebar from Vietnam during the period of investigation between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 6.80 percent for Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Company and 6.80 percent for all other Vietnamese exporters.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.10.0000, 7214.20.0000, and 7228.30.8010 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The CVD investigation was initiated on June 30, 2025, in response to a petition filed by the Rebar Trade Action Coalition. The final determination was published in the Federal Register on July 30, 2026. If the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issues an affirmative final injury determination, the DOC will issue a CVD order.