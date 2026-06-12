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US issues final AD order on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Friday, 12 June 2026 17:30:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel (cold-drawn mechanical tubing) from India for the period between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024.

The DOC determined that Goodluck India Limited (Goodluck) and Tube Products of India, Ltd., a unit of Tube Investments of India Limited (TII), made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.91 percent for Goodluck and 4.58 percent for TII.
 
According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at 0.00 percent for Goodluck and 4.58 percent for TII.
 
All other producers and exporters will continue to be the all-others rate of 5.87 percent

Tags: Tubular India US South Asia North America 

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