US issues final AD margins for CRC from S. Korea

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 13:54:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold rolled steel flat products from South Korea for the period between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean steel producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.88 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 2.70 percent for POSCO and 2.13 percent for KG Dongbu Steel.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins had been determined at 1.30 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 2.64 percent for POSCO, and 2.22 percent for KG Dongbu Steel.


