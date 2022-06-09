﻿
English
US issues final AD duty review results for rebar from Mexico

Thursday, 09 June 2022 12:19:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on rebar from Mexico for the period between November 1, 2019, and October 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. In addition, the DOC found that Deacero did not know that the subject product it sold to an intermediary was destined for the US.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Deacero, 66.70 percent for Grupo Simec and 33.35 percent for Grupo Acerero and Sidertul, in line with the preliminary results.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from June 8.


Tags: Rebar Longs USA North America Quotas & Duties 

