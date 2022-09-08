﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final AD duty on stainless steel bar from India

Thursday, 08 September 2022 14:39:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on stainless steel bars from India for the period between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Indian producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.76 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and zero percent for Venus Wire Industries

According to the preliminary results, the antidumping duties were at 0.65 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and zero percent for Venus Wire Industries

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from September 8.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices mostly increase

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Outokumpu delays ferrochrome furnace restart amid high energy prices, stainless steel output to remain normal

07 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices edge up

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Outokumpu’s stainless steel output normal despite higher energy prices

02 Sep | Steel News

EIB to provide finance for Finland-based Tapojarvi’s plant investment in Italy

01 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 35

01 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese stainless steel prices mostly stable, with some slight upticks

31 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

30 Aug | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34

25 Aug | Flats and Slab