US issues final AD duty on stainless steel bar from India

Thursday, 08 September 2022 14:39:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on stainless steel bars from India for the period between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Indian producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.76 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and zero percent for Venus Wire Industries

According to the preliminary results, the antidumping duties were at 0.65 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and zero percent for Venus Wire Industries

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from September 8.