US issues final AD duty on PC strand from Turkey’s Çelik Halat

Thursday, 17 November 2022 10:32:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Turkey for the period between September 30, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Turkish producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayi’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 53.65 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.

The final antidumping duty for the country is applicable from November 16.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7312.10.3010 and 7312.10.3012 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).