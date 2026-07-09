 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues CVD order on rebar from Algeria

Thursday, 09 July 2026 23:46:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a countervailing duty (CVD) order on steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Algeria, following the affirmative final determination published on March 27, 2026 that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of subject merchandise.

The net countervailable subsidy rate is 72.94 percent for Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algeria SPA, the sole mandatory respondent, and 72.94 percent for all others. The rate is based on facts available with adverse inferences, as Tosyali did not participate in the investigation.

Because the US Trade Representative has determined that Algeria is not a Subsidies Agreement country, no material injury determination by the US International Trade Commission was required. The ITC closed its investigation on May 18, 2026, and the DOC subsequently issued this order.

The CVD order is applicable as of July 6, 2026, and was published in the Federal Register the same date.


Tags: Algeria US Mediterranean North America 

Similar articles

US import long steel steady to up on reduced supply, importers fear high replacement costs

07 Aug | Longs and Billet

July 30– August 5, 2012 Weekly market report.. Banchero Costa

07 Aug | Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel exports to rise around four percent in 2012

14 May | Steel News

Turkey’s steel pipe exports rise in February

06 Apr | Steel News

Turkish producers increase their wire rod export offers, buyers on hold

28 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar market still witnesses stagnant demand

16 Mar | Longs and Billet

Sindifer president remains optimistic Brazil can avoid new US pig iron tariffs

09 Jul | Steel News

US domestic ferrous scrap negotiations for July begin; confirmed purchases of most grades at sideways

09 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

US long steel prices stable following July 4 amid limited demand, low scrap outlook

09 Jul | Longs and Billet

Brazilian iron ore exports rise 56 percent as shipments to China increase

09 Jul | Steel News