US issues CVD order on rebar from Algeria

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued a countervailing duty (CVD) order on steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) from Algeria, following the affirmative final determination published on March 27, 2026 that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of subject merchandise.

The net countervailable subsidy rate is 72.94 percent for Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algeria SPA, the sole mandatory respondent, and 72.94 percent for all others. The rate is based on facts available with adverse inferences, as Tosyali did not participate in the investigation.

Because the US Trade Representative has determined that Algeria is not a Subsidies Agreement country, no material injury determination by the US International Trade Commission was required. The ITC closed its investigation on May 18, 2026, and the DOC subsequently issued this order.

The CVD order is applicable as of July 6, 2026, and was published in the Federal Register the same date.