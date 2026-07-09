US issues preliminary affirmative CVD determination on wire rod from Algeria

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies are being provided to producers and exporters of carbon and alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from Algeria for the period of investigation between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

The DOC has preliminarily determined a net countervailable subsidy rate of 73.33 percent for SPA Algerian Qatar Steel (AQS), the sole mandatory respondent, and 73.33 percent for all others. The rate is based entirely on facts available with adverse inferences, as AQS did not participate in the investigation and the Government of Algeria did not provide the information the DOC requested. The DOC will not conduct verification.

Because the US Trade Representative has determined that Algeria is not a Subsidies Agreement country, no material injury determination by the US International Trade Commission is required in this investigation.