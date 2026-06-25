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US issues amended final results of AD review on CTL plate from Belgium's Industeel

Thursday, 25 June 2026 23:08:58 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the amended final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from Belgium for the period of review between May 01, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC is amending the final results to reflect the correction of a ministerial error. Based on the correction, Industeel Belgium S.A.'s final weighted-average dumping margin changed from 5.78 percent to 5.27 percent. According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 5.22 percent for Industeel.


Tags: Flats Belgium US Europe North America 

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