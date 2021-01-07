﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US iron ore output up 6.1 percent in October from September

Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:11:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US iron ore production in October last year amounted to 3.82 million mt, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to September and down by 2.8 percent year on year, according to figures from the Mineral Industry Survey released by the US Geological Survey (USGS). Meanwhile, US iron ore export shipments in October last year totaled 4.03 million mt, surging by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and falling by 12.4 percent compared to October 2019.

In the January-October period last year, US iron ore production totaled 30.9 million mt, decreasing by 20.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019, while US iron ore export shipments amounted to 29.3 million mt, down by 23.3 percent year on year.


Tags: raw mat  production  iron ore  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Jan

US imposes new sanctions on Iranian steelmakers
04  Jan

India’s NMDC iron ore output down 0.8 percent in April-December
21  Dec

Iron ore prices expected to remain above $100/mt until mid-2021 
14  Dec

CISA questions BHP on soaring trend of iron ore prices  
11  Dec

S. Africa’s iron ore output up by 1.3 percent in Oct from Sept