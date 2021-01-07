US iron ore output up 6.1 percent in October from September

Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:11:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US iron ore production in October last year amounted to 3.82 million mt, increasing by 6.1 percent compared to September and down by 2.8 percent year on year, according to figures from the Mineral Industry Survey released by the US Geological Survey (USGS). Meanwhile, US iron ore export shipments in October last year totaled 4.03 million mt, surging by 13.8 percent compared to the previous month and falling by 12.4 percent compared to October 2019.

In the January-October period last year, US iron ore production totaled 30.9 million mt, decreasing by 20.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019, while US iron ore export shipments amounted to 29.3 million mt, down by 23.3 percent year on year.