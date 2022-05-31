US HRC imports up 27.4 percent in April

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 23:39:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 181,088 mt in April 2022, up 27.4 percent from March and up 5.0 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $208.2 million in April 2022, compared to $289.9 million in March and $177.5 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in April, with 110,348 mt, compared to 106,888 mt in March and 104,324 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported HRC in April include South Korea, with 20,212 mt; Mexico, with 17,999 mt; Netherlands, with 11,851 mt; and Sweden, with 3,845 mt.