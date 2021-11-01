US HRC imports up 15.7 percent in September

Monday, 01 November 2021 22:17:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 494,998 mt in September 2021, up 15.7 percent from August and up 190.8 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $344.8 million in September 2021, compared to $300.1 million in August and $70.8 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in September, with 258,418 mt, compared to 221,226 mt in August and 61,258 in September 2020. Other top sources of imported HRC in September include Korea, with 31,073 mt; Turkey, with 28,224 mt; Mexico, with 25,568 mt; and Netherlands, with 17,491 mt.