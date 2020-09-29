﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC imports down 12.7 percent in August

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 19:26:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 97,155 mt in August 2020, down 12.7 percent from July and down 38.2 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $51.9 million in August 2020, compared to $61.4 million in the previous month and $96.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in August, with 60,389 mt, compared to 67,087 mt in July and 105,767 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include Japan, with 15,141 mt; Korea, with 9,071 mt; Mexico, with 7,794 mt; and Netherlands, with 2,061 mt.


Tags: hrc  North America  trading  USA  flats  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Sep

US HDG imports down 24.2 percent in August
18  Sep

US cut-length plate imports down 20.8 percent in July
11  Sep

US HRC exports up 57.1 percent in July
04  Sep

US plates in coil imports up 3.4 percent in July
02  Sep

US tin plate imports up 42.6 percent in July