﻿
US HRC exports up 27.1 percent in July

Thursday, 09 September 2021 20:23:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 74,572 mt in July 2021, up 27.1 percent from June and up 117.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $67.1 million in July, compared to $55.6 million in the previous month and $28.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in July with 53,414 mt, compared to 36,198 mt in June and 21,742 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 20,712 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in July.


