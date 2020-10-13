US HRC exports up 26.3 percent in August

Tuesday, 13 October 2020 09:41:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheets totaled 40,635 mt in August 2020, up 26.3 percent from July and down 13.7 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $32.5 million in August, compared to $26.4 million in the previous month and $41.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 28,915 mt, compared to 21,321 mt in July and 33,541 mt in August 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 10,906 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.