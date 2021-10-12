﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports down 4.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:52:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 71,149 mt in August 2021, down 4.6 percent from July but up 66.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $64.1 million in August, compared to $67.1 million in the previous month and $34.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 45,437 mt, compared to 53,414 mt in July and 29,580 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 25,193 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.


Tags: trading  imp/exp statistics  flats  hrc  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Oct

US cut-length plate exports up 15.9 percent in August
08 Oct

US HDG exports down 5.5 percent in August
06 Oct

US tin plate imports down 9.8 percent in August
05 Oct

US plates in coil imports up 8.8 percent in August
30 Sep

US HRC imports up 21.9 percent in August