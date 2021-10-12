US HRC exports down 4.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:52:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 71,149 mt in August 2021, down 4.6 percent from July but up 66.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $64.1 million in August, compared to $67.1 million in the previous month and $34.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 45,437 mt, compared to 53,414 mt in July and 29,580 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 25,193 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.