US HRC exports down 0.2 percent in June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 18:24:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 58,675 mt in June 2021, down 0.2 percent from May but up 167.1 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $55.6 million in June, compared to $55.4 million in the previous month and $18.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in June with 36,198 mt, compared to 41,416 mt in May and 12,212 mt in June 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 22,059 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in June.