US hot rolled bar exports up 22.1 percent in June

Tuesday, 16 August 2022 18:34:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 44,943 mt in June 2022, up 22.1 percent from May but down 3.0 percent from June 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $76.6 million in June, compared to $64.9 million in the previous month and $60.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in June with 24,056 mt, compared to 19,087 mt in May and 17,024 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 19,633 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in June.