US hot rolled bar exports up 16.3 percent in November

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 21:51:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 42,166 mt in November 2021, up 16.3 percent from October and up 46.3 from November 2020 levels. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $58.7 million in November, compared to $52.9 million in the previous month and $30.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Canada in November with 21,645 mt, compared to 21,108 mt in October and 13,391 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 19,337 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in November.