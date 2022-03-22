﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:30:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 31,247 mt in January 2022, down 10.3 percent from December and down 8.8 percent from January 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $48.9 million in January, compared to $49.8 million in the previous month and $42.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in January with 15,199 mt, compared to 13,253 mt in December and 15,684 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,838 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in January.


Tags: longs  USA  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

23 Mar

US rebar exports down 15.4 percent in January
22 Mar

US beam imports up 19.2 percent in January
21 Mar

US beam exports up 19.8 percent in January
17 Mar

US hot rolled bar imports up 21.9 percent in January
16 Mar

US wire rod imports up 32.3 percent in January
15 Mar

US drawn wire imports down 3.3 percent in January
04 Mar

US rebar imports up 18.9 percent in January
03 Mar

US merchant bar exports down 15.1 percent in December
02 Mar

US tool steel exports down 11.2 percent in December
01 Mar

US drawn wire exports down 11.1 percent in December