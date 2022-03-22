US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in January

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 23:30:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 31,247 mt in January 2022, down 10.3 percent from December and down 8.8 percent from January 2021. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $48.9 million in January, compared to $49.8 million in the previous month and $42.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in January with 15,199 mt, compared to 13,253 mt in December and 15,684 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,838 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar exports in January.