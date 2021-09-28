﻿
US HDG imports up 18.4 percent in August

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 21:41:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 271,255 mt in August 2021, up 18.4 percent from July and up 72.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $378.3 million in August 2021, compared to $298.1 million in July and $146.9 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August, with 85,157 mt, compared to 76,845 mt in July and 84,654 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include Mexico, with 34,740 mt; Brazil, with 29,247 mt; Vietnam, with 27,832 mt; and Korea, with 12,815 mt.


