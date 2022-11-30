﻿
US HDG imports up 15.0 percent in October

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 00:19:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 190,347 mt in October 2022, up 15.0 percent from September but down 20.9 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $261.9 million in October 2022, compared to $238.9 million in September and $367.3 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in October, with 68,983 mt, compared to 73,178 mt in September and 79,904 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in October include Mexico, with 27,826 mt; Austria, with 14,478 mt; South Korea, with 12,026 mt; and South Africa, with 11,555 mt.


