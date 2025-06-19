 |  Login 
US HDG imports down 24.9 percent in April from March

Thursday, 19 June 2025 23:28:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheets totaled 126,832 mt in April this year, down 24.9 percent from March and down 46.1 percent from April last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $156.2 million in April this year, compared to $197.3 million in the previous month and $283.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in April with 70,819 mt, compared to 73,889 mt in March and 82,378 mt in April last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in April include Mexico with 11,163 mt and South Korea with 12,679 mt.


