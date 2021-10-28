US HDG imports down 19.9 percent in September

Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:03:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 217,915 mt in September 2021, down 19.9 percent from August but up 25.9 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $322.5 million in September 2021, compared to $379.0 million in August and $153.8 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in September, with 77,277 mt, compared to 85,179 mt in August and 83,373 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported HDG in September include Mexico, with 36,168 mt; Vietnam, with 23,511 mt; Turkey, with 12,938 mt; and Taiwan, with 10,309 mt.