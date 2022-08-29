US HDG imports down 14.6 percent in July

Monday, 29 August 2022 19:59:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 197,850 mt in July 2022, down 14.6 percent from June and down 12.9 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $267.6 million in July 2022, compared to $299.4 million in June and $297.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July, with 61,028 mt, compared to 61,211 mt in June and 75,603 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include Mexico, with 29,725 mt; South Africa, with 19,829 mt; Vietnam, with 13,917 mt; and Brazil, with 10,219 mt.