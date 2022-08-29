﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG imports down 14.6 percent in July

Monday, 29 August 2022 19:59:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 197,850 mt in July 2022, down 14.6 percent from June and down 12.9 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $267.6 million in July 2022, compared to $299.4 million in June and $297.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in July, with 61,028 mt, compared to 61,211 mt in June and 75,603 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported HDG in July include Mexico, with 29,725 mt; South Africa, with 19,829 mt; Vietnam, with 13,917 mt; and Brazil, with 10,219 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Trading 

Similar articles

US import light gauge HDG prices mostly on par with domestic prices

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

29 Aug | Steel News

HDG export offers remain stable in Brazil

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal raises its coil offers in Europe beyond expectations

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move down

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Cleveland-Cliffs announces $75/nt price hike on sheet steel products

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Mills prices up while retail prices weaken in Romania flat steel market

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exports sustained by trades to few African destinations, prices ease

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices stable with pressure from limited demand, though outlook slightly up

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Tokyo Steel drops local steel prices by 4.9-6.5% for Sept due to slow demand, international pressure

22 Aug | Flats and Slab