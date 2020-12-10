US HDG exports up 3.7 percent in October

Thursday, 10 December 2020 20:12:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 111,410 mt in October 2020, up 3.7 percent from September and up 7.4 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $114.0 million in October, compared to $108.3 million in the previous month and $125.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in October with 63,834 mt, compared to 66,534 mt in September and 58,137 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 44,445 mt; Bangladesh, with 1,251 mt; and China, with 1,196 mt.