US HDG exports down 6.1 percent in June

Monday, 08 August 2022 19:44:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 107,569 mt in June 2022, down 6.1 percent from May and down 7.6 percent from June 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $153.3 million in June, compared to $161.1 million in the previous month and $113.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in June with 56,174 mt, compared to 59,315 mt in May and 52,814 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 49,949 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.