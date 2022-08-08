﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG exports down 6.1 percent in June

Monday, 08 August 2022 19:44:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 107,569 mt in June 2022, down 6.1 percent from May and down 7.6 percent from June 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $153.3 million in June, compared to $161.1 million in the previous month and $113.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in June with 56,174 mt, compared to 59,315 mt in May and 52,814 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 49,949 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in June.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Will Nucor Sheet Mill Group’s $50/nt price increase push US prices higher?

08 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s coated and CRC prices still pulled down by low demand

04 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers up $10/mt amid better expectations, but caution prevails now

04 Aug | Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exporters try to hike prices, but market weak amid widening offer-bid gap

04 Aug | Flats and Slab

Price slide continues for US HDG, Galvalume coil

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Romanian flats prices stable, negative mood emerges

29 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-June

29 Jul | Steel News

US HDG imports down 7.3 percent in June

28 Jul | Steel News

Indian HDG exporters manage to push limited volume trades after cutting prices

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices continue downtrend despite futures rises

28 Jul | Flats and Slab