US HDG exports down 5.5 percent in August

Friday, 08 October 2021 20:15:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 95,513 mt in August 2021, down 5.5 percent from July but up 7.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $115.1 million in August, compared to $119.7 million in the previous month and $92.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in August with 51,997 mt, compared to 47,525 mt in July and 54,634 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 42,062 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in August.


