US HDG exports down 4.1 percent in October

Monday, 11 December 2023 00:33:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 120,926 mt in October 2023, down 4.1 percent from September but up 28.2 percent from October 2022. By value, HDG exports totaled $164.5 million in October, compared to $172.1 million in the previous month and $137.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in October with 61,420 mt, compared to 64,014 mt in September and 46,605 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 58,760 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in October.