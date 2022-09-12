﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HDG exports down 12.8 percent in July

Monday, 12 September 2022 21:17:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 93,787 mt in July 2022, down 12.8 percent from June and down 7.2 percent from July 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $135.7 million in July, compared to $153.3 million in the previous month and $119.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in July with 48,180 mt, compared to 56,174 mt in June and 47,525 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 44,439 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Mill’s flats prices steady in Romania, while retail offers surge

12 Sep | Flats and Slab

Zekelman Industries to start operations at new Illinois plant in Jan 2023

09 Sep | Steel News

US HDG and Galvalume price range drops $40/nt in the past week

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable, demand limited to stray discounted deals to Africa

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG exporters attempt price increases despite limited demand, lower bids

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 36

08 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HDG and Galvalume price range holds steady

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Flats prices up in Turkey amid cost hike, workable levels to settle next week

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Romanian mill hikes flats prices, retailers prefer to wait

02 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices down further amid weak currency, fail to trigger buying

01 Sep | Flats and Slab