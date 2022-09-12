US HDG exports down 12.8 percent in July

Monday, 12 September 2022 21:17:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 93,787 mt in July 2022, down 12.8 percent from June and down 7.2 percent from July 2021. By value, HDG exports totaled $135.7 million in July, compared to $153.3 million in the previous month and $119.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in July with 48,180 mt, compared to 56,174 mt in June and 47,525 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 44,439 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in July.